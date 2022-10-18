0
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo feels ‘safe and comfortable’ at Hearts of Oak

David Ocloo Hearts of Oak interim manager, David Ocloo

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak interim manager, David Ocloo claims he feels "safe and comfortable" at the club despite failing his first significant assignment as the Phobians exited the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach was appointed six days before Hearts of Oak's first leg against AS Real Bamako.

Hearts lost the first leg 3-0 and won the second leg 1-0 to exit the competition 3-1 on aggregate.

Ocloo was named assistant coach but was asked to fill in as interim coach for the two crucial games.

"I feel very welcome, this is football, coaches are hired and fired, that is it. [Samuel] Boadu’s tenure is over, I’m interim," coach Ocloo told Radio Gold Sports.

"Maybe this is the end of my tenure as assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

"I feel very safe and comfortable [at Accra Hearts of Oak]."

Coach Ocloo left Asante Kotoko before the 2022/2023 season.

He was a member of the Porcupine Warriors technical team, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum, that won the Ghana Premier League in 2021/2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: