Former Kotoko assistant gaffer Michael Osei appointed coach of GPL newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Michael Osei, has been appointed as the head coach of Ghana Premier League newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars.

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the former Star Madrid coach has signed a three-year deal with the club.



Michael Osei replaces Kobina Amissah, who led the club to a historic Premier League promotion.



Kobina Amissah left the club despite securing topflight football for the club, insisting he wanted a new challenge.

Meanwhile, Michael Osei is not new to the Ghana Premier League, having coached Liberty Professionals in the past.



He is expected to prepare the team for the upcoming season as well as the Ghana Division One Super League to be held in Pampram later this month.



Bibiani Gold Stars, founded in 1998, are located in the West Region of Ghana and will be involved in topflight football for the first time.