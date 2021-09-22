Former Kotoko defender Wahab Adams jets off to sign for an Ethiopian club - Reports

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Wahab Adams

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Wahab Adams has reportedly jetted off from Ghana for Ethiopia to seal a move to an unknown club according to reports in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors in a statement on Monday released the defender ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign granting him permission to join any club of his choice.



The 27-year-old after spending eight years with Aduana Stars joined Asante Kotoko after his contract with the fire boys run out in 2017.



He endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign leading to his release.

However, reports in the local media suggest that the former Aduana Stars towering guardsman has departed the country to sign for an Ethiopian club.



Wahab Adams won the Normalisation Committee Special Cup with Asante Kotoko in 2019.