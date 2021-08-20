Former Kotoko defender to marry sports journalist

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu plans to tie the knot with Ghanaian sports broadcast journalist Eunice Opoku Nyamekye.

Owusu, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with Liberty Professionals, has confirmed he will formalise his relationship with the broadcast journalist who currently works with Summer 106.9 FM.



“Hopefully by next year I will marry her,” he told Summer 106.9 FM in a live interview.

The defender spent two seasons at Kotoko after joining from lower-tier side Charity Stars.