0
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko defender to marry sports journalist

Evans Owusu.jpeg Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Fri, 20 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu plans to tie the knot with Ghanaian sports broadcast journalist Eunice Opoku Nyamekye.

Owusu, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with Liberty Professionals, has confirmed he will formalise his relationship with the broadcast journalist who currently works with Summer 106.9 FM.

“Hopefully by next year I will marry her,” he told Summer 106.9 FM in a live interview.

The defender spent two seasons at Kotoko after joining from lower-tier side Charity Stars.

Source: ghanasportsline.com