0
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe wants to coach Kotoko in the future

22765070.295 Eric Bekoe

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has targeted the club’s coaching job in the future.

The 35-year-old featured for the Porcupine Warriors between 2007 and 2008 and had a decent spell with the club.

He won the Ghana Premier League goal king with 17 goals from 23 matches in the 2007/08 league season.

Bekoe won several titles including the Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking to Accra-based Original FM, Bekoe disclosed he wants to emulate Maxwell Konadu and Karim Zito to coach Kotoko.

“The way legendary Maxwell Konadu, coach Zito and the rest had the opportunity to handle the team, I also pray I get the same opportunity to handle the team.

To serve on the pitch and to serve from the touchline will be a great achievement for me” he said.

Bekoe started his coaching career in July 2021 after he was appointed to lead the U-13 side of the Shama District Football Association.

He was later appointed as the head coach of Nsawkawman FC.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia