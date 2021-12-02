Former Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako backs club to win league

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko has been backed by their former captain Isaac Amoako to end the season as champions.

Kotoko are the only unbeaten side in the league with Prosper Narteh's troops recording four wins and a draw in five games.



Their next game is against King Faisal in the Kumasi derby on Sunday and they are confident of extending their unbeaten run against their city rivals.



Ahead of the match, the Porcupine Warriors have been endorsed by Amoako - who won four titles with them - to win the trophy for a record 25th time.



“Asante Kotoko’s pedigree should be how it is at the moment because during my stint with the club, on three occasions we won the league after preseason outside the country. It is something that I experienced at Kotoko”

He continued that, “So, after pre-season in Dubai, you could see the boys are well motivated in everything. One thing I have noticed is that anytime Kotoko embark on preseason abroad they win the league, so am not surprised they are winning matches”



“The team is yet to taste a defeat and it tells you Kotoko can win the Ghana Premier League title. Having set that pace, am sure if things go this way, I believe this season will go for Kotoko” he said.



While Kotoko are highflying, their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak are languishing at the bottom with three points.