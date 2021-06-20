Former Kotoko midfielder Joe Agyemang tips Hearts of Oak for league title

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Joe Agyemang has tipped Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League crown.

Agyemang, who is the head coach of lower division side Thunderbolt FC, is backing Samuel Boadu to end the Phobians' long wait for a league title.



The two giants are neck-in-neck for the title on 53 points with five games to end the season.



But the former Asante Kotoko midfielder is backing the capital giants to secure the title.



"Asante Kotoko cannot win the GPL title and will be very excited if Coach Samuel Boadu wins it" - Joe Agyemang told Ash FM's Akakpo Agodji.

"I tip hearts winning it because playing the super clash game in Accra will be difficult for my former Kotoko."



Agyemang was in the dugout as his Thunderbolt FC lost 3-1 to Kotoko at the Nana Afrane Okese IV park on Saturday to crush out of the FA Cup.



