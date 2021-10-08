Former Kotoko midfielder Samuel Frimpong heading to Medeama

Fri, 8 Oct 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Asante Kotoko misfit Samuel Frimpong is heading to Medeama SC on a two-year deal according to Asempa FM.
The 23-year-old was among 8 players who have been put on transfer by the Ghana Premier League record winners.
According to Kumasi-based broadcast journalist Jonathan Asiedu on SportsNite show on Asempa FM, the former Bekwai Youth Academy FC player has started negotiations with Medeama and is close to securing a move to the club.
The Ghanaian domestic transfer window closes on Saturday, October 9, 2021 and Frimpong is close to sealing a move.
He joined Kotoko in 2018 from BYFA.
