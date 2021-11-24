Former Kotoko player contradicts Osei Kofi’s account of Robert Mensah’s death

Eddie Bour said Osei Kofi wanted to see BK Adusei and not Robert Mensah when he returned from abroad

The goalkeeper died 50-years-ago



Osei Kofi said there was a death prophecy about him and Robert Mensah



Former Asante Kotoko player, Eddie Bour has clashed with club legend Rev. Osei Kofi over the latter’s accounts of events preceding the death of legendary goalkeeper Robert Mensah.



The legendary Robert Mensah died on November 2, 1971, died at the Tema General Hospital after he was stabbed with a bottle.



He was reported to have met his untimely death at the Credo drinking bar at Tema Community 7 when a fight broke out between one of his friends and a stranger.



Rev Osei Kofi told Saddick Adams in an interview that he was supposed to go and pick Robert Mensah in Tema to join the entire team in camp but Eddie Bour whom he described as a Kotoko driver told him to wait till the next day.

He added that they went to Tema the following day to hear about the death of Robert Mensah.



“We had qualified for Africa that year because we won the Ghana Premier League and the team was preparing in camp in Kumasi but Robert was in his house. I went to abroad to do a knee surgery so when I was coming back home, they sent a driver to come and pick me at the airport so that we will go and pick Robert Mensah because I was the only one, he listens to but I hope you remember the prophecy of the priest who said one of us will die,” Osei Kofi told Saddick Adams.



“My flight delayed so I arrived in Ghana in the evening so when my friend Eddie Bour came to pick me at the airport, he suggested that we wait and go and pick Robert in the morning because we will bot meet him at home because it was midnight. But unfortunately, we went there to hear about his death the following morning because he died at midnight,” he added.



But reacting to the Rev. Osei Kofi’s statements in an interview with Kumasi, Ashh FM, Eddie Bour said that Rev. Osei Kofi has lied to Ghanaians that he arrived late the night Robert Mensah died.



“That is a big lie, if he said that his flight came in the evening then I’m telling you that it is not true. I told him that we should go straight to Tema to pick Robert Mensah when I picked him at the airport but Osei Kofi insisted that we go to the house of BK Adusei before we go to Tema.”



“When we go to BK Adusei’s house, we met some big people like Nana Opoku Ware and they were happy to see Osei Kofi who had returned from abroad after successful surgery to continue his career with Kotoko. We were still there when BK Adusei got a call that Robert had been stabbed to death,” he told Ashh FM.





