Former Kotoko players Razak Abalorah, Mudasiru to play Manchester United in Europa League

Former Asante Kotoko duo, Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalora

Moldovan champions, FC Sheriff Tiraspol have been drawn in Group E in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol will play Real Sociedad, AC Omonia Nicosia, and English giants Manchester United.



The draw means that former Asante Kotoko duo, Razak Abalora, and Mudasiru Salifu will get the chance to play at the famous Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, less than a year after leaving the Baba Yara Stadium.



Both Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol as the Moldovan club beat Pyunik Yerevan 3-2 on penalties after a two-legged tie.



"Europe league group stage ⚫️????BEST NEVER REST," Razak Abalora tweeted after being paired with Manchester United in the game group.



The first Group game in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League will start on September 8.

