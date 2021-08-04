Former Kotoko players supported Godfred Yeboah financially – Charles Taylor reveals

Godfred Yeboah died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a short illness

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor, has paid tribute to Godfred Yeboah and said that the defender struggled to fend for himself after he retired from football.

According to Taylor, former Kotoko players Nana Arhin Duah, Stephen Oduro, Azziz Ansah, and Micheal Osei ‘Ember Power, provided financial assistance to Yeboah.



Taylor and Yeboah played together for one season following the former’s then record-breaking transfer to the Porcupine Warriors from fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.



“Godfred Yeboah despite being rivals for many years before I joined Kotoko, was a friend and a brother to me. We maintained our relationship till his passing,” Taylor told Onua Sports.



“We discussed a lot of things especially stuff concerning our lives. But you could clearly see indirectly that Godfred was going through a lot of hardship”.

“When Godfred was making waves at Kotoko, he was wanted by many to visit him with all the chants, fans and nicknames but when he needed help during his hardship period no one remembered him…but it’s sad”



“If for Stephen Oduro, Azziz Ansah, Nana Arhin Duah, and Michael Osei, Yeboah would have died a long time,” he added.



Yeboah died on Tuesday morning at the age of 41.