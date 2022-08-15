0
Former Kotoko star Dauda Mohammed scores on debut for Tenerife against Eibar in Spain

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed grabbed his first goal for Tenerife in the Spanish La Liga 2 on Saturday afternoon against Eibar on the road.

The former former RSC Anderlecht attacker started the game and scored his debut goal as Tenerife were handed to a 2-1 defeat against the Gunsmiths, who welcomed them to the Municipal de Ipurua Stadium on Saturday.

Six minutes later the home team, Eibar through Federico Venancio levelled matters to cancel the Ghana forward’s goal to set up a grand style finish to the game.

The home team snatched all three points through a late penalty strike by Juan Diego Molina Martinez which won gave victory to the hosts.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC striker Dauda Mohammed was later replaced in the 57th minute as Eladio Zorrilla Jimenez took his spot.

