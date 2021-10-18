Former Kotoko striker Naby Keita moves to Libya

Former Asante Kotoko player, Naby Keita

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Naby Keita has signed for Libyan club Swehly Sports Cultural and Social Club, according to FOX FM.

The Guinean has signed a six months deal.



The deal was brokered by Simba Premium Agency owned by former Asante Kotoko and Ivorian striker Ahmed Toure.



Keita will pocket a total of $60,000 with $30,000 being an upfront payment with the remaining spread to cover the duration of the contract.

That means he will be paid a monthly salary of $5,000, plus the club will provide him with an apartment.



Keita is expected to be in Libya by Wednesday to begin his new journey.



He parted ways with Asante Kotoko at the end of last season.