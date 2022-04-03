6
Former Kotoko wonder-kid Anim-Cudjoe debuts in Scottish top-flight as Dundee United draw at Hibernian

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC wonder-kid Matthew Anim Cudjoe has made his debut for Dundee United FC in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday at Hibernian FC. 

The former Black Satellites player was a second-half substitute as he came on in the 79th minute as his side secured a 1-1 draw at Easter Road Stadium against a very tough opponent.

The Dundee United match report read: ”The introduction of Mathew Anim-Cudjoe seemed to spark life into the attack and Arab contingent behind the goal, the Ghanaian’s entry to the pitch greeted with a loud cheer along with his first touch in a United shirt.

”Anim-Cudjoe went for the near-post in the 89th minute after dancing inside Newell but the ball skidded into the side-netting.”

The 18-year-old versatile forward hit the side netting in the game at the end of the match.

He formerly played for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

The youngster was on German giants FC Bayern München’s radars and was even invited for trials.

