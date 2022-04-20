Former Kumasi Mayor charges Kotoko to build their own stadium

Kotoko players line up before a fixture

Former Kumasi Metropolitan Assemble Mayor, Hon Kojo Bonsu supports the dream of Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah to build a stadium for the club.

The Porcupine Warriors use government-owned Baba Yara Sports stadium as their home grounds.



Howevere, early this season, Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed his ambitions of getting a stadium for the club.



"This season we (Kotoko) have played very well so we are urging them to win the league, and I'm confident we will win it," he told Akoma 87.9 FM.



"Definitely they have to build their own stadium but it will take time, so they should sit down with the National Sports Authority and negotiate figures but they can build their own," he added.

"I am in full support of that move. I believe Kotoko should have their own stadium."



"When they start building, I will give them my personal know how."



Asante Kotoko sit top of the Ghana Premier League table and are on course to wrestling the title from their rivals, Hearts of Oak.