Former Legon Cities star Richmond Antwi arrives in US to begin stint with Phoenix Rising FC

Richmond Antwi

The former Legon Cities FC star joined the club in December 2021 pending the approval of some paperwork.

“Phoenix Rising FC announced on Thursday it had signed forward Richmond Antwi to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval,” a statement from the US club said last year.



With those issues cleared this last few weeks, Richmond Antwi has had the chance to travel to the US where he is now expected to report for pre-season training on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Richmond Antwi, 21, before his move to Phoenix Rising had become a top player at Legon Cities FC due to his explosive displays in the Ghana Premier League.



At the new club, the young forward will have to fight for a place in the team preparing to challenge for promotion to the MLS at the end of the 2022 season.