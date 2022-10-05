Former MP for Prestea commissions astroturf pitch at Aboso

Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi at the commissioning of the astroturf

The former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has commissioned an ultramodern astroturf for the people of Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley of the Western region.

This follows a request made by the people to the former legislator who doubles as former Minister for Tourism, to provide them with a proper football pitch to develop their talents.



The pitch which was formally called Aboso TTC park was turned into astroturf through the instrumentation of Mrs Oteng Gyasi and was funded by the government through Coastal Development Authority.



At a ceremony held at Aboso on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to commission the astroturf, she reiterated her commitment to improving infrastructure in Prestea Huni-Valley.



She explained lobbying for the provision of the astroturf forms part of her responsibility to facilitate the growth and development of football in the area, which will also help to unearth the talents of the youth.



Mrs Oteng Gyasi noted that the astroturf pitch and the numerous development springing up in the constituency testifies that the government of President Akufo-Addo is working immensely towards the development of the youth in Prestea Huni-Valley and the Western region as a whole.



She appealed to the people to support her in prayers as she focuses on bringing more developmental projects to the area.

The former lawmaker disclosed that she has lobbied Golden Stars Resources to construct a basketball court in a bid to also improve the lesser-known sports in the area.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, in an interview said the facility should be regularly maintained to keep it in good condition.



He added that, the assembly, together with the chiefs and elders of the town, would set up a committee to oversee the management of the pitch to prevent it from deteriorating.



On his part, Nana Kwabena Amponsah, the Divisional Chief of Bosomtwi, a farming and mining community in Prestea Huni-Valley, commended the former MP for the facility.



He encouraged her to continue her good work toward the development of the area.



The former Captain of Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, who was a guest to assess the pitch, commended Mrs Oteng Gyasi and the contractor for the quality of the pitch.

“It is not common to see women expressing such interest in sports; this shows how Madam have the interest of the youth here at heart. Let support her to bring the talents of the youth out for the betterment of their future.”



Asamoah Gyan pledged to support the former MP to unearth the talents of the people and to also guide them for their exposure both locally and internationally.



Meanwhile, there was an inter-community gala for eight communities. The gala was played under floodlights with Bompieso community winning the trophy.



Also present at the commissioning ceremony were officials of Coastal Development Authority, traditional leaders of Aboso and Bosomtwi, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani and executives and supporters of NPP in the constituency and the region.