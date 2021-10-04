Former Medeama and Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed joins Eleven Wonders

Ghana international Abass Mohammed

Techiman Eleven Wonders have boosted their attacking department with the signing of experienced striker Abass Mohammed.

The former Asante Kotoko and Medeama centre forward has joined Wonders on a one-year deal.



Ghanaosccernet.com can confirm that the contract was signed on Monday after both parties agreed to the terms.



The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Ghana featuring for Medeama, Kotoko, and Inter Allies.

However, it was at Medeama that he established himself. He was once rated as one of the best strikers in the country.



He will hope to rediscover his best form and help Wonders achieve their targets in the coming season.