Former Nigeria trainer Gernot Rohr wants Black Stars job

Gernot Rohr

Former Nigerian trainer Gernot Rohr is interested in the vacant Black Stars job barely few months after parting ways with the Super Eagles.

The 68 year old German trainer was in charge of the Super Eagles as at 12 December, 2021 but was sacked a few days later by the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF).



Rohr is keen to make a swift return to the dug out as he eyes the Ghana job with his first competitive match against Nigeria in March if he gets the role.



He lasted five years with Nigeria guiding them to the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018 and third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He will go on to steer the Eagles to a record 54 games.



A source close to the tactician has revealed his readiness to take up the vacant Black Stars job.

“Gernot Rohr is very much open to the Ghana job. Ghana football has great potential and his experience of the African game will help him steer the team in the right direction.



“His knowledge of African football is deep, especially with West African teams. Besides Nigeria, he also handled Burkina Faso and Niger. Rohr also had a stint with Gabon in 2017. He has the quality to handle the Black Stars.”



“He (Gernot) achieved FIFA World Cup qualification with Nigeria in 2018 and is optimistic on guiding Ghana to the 2022 edition. Ghana has big name players like Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey amongst others who are hungry to play at the FIFA World Cup and Gernot can help turn that dream into a reality,” the source concluded.