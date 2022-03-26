12
Former President Mahama watches Black Stars draw against Nigeria from USA

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama watched the Black Stars play against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off on a live stream in the USA.

This was after his Keynote address at the Havard Business School at the 24th Annual Africa Business Conference.

The conference is being held on March 25 and 26, 2022 in Boston.

The first day of events was held on Harvard Business School’s campus and was open to all attendees while Day 2 events will be held at Sheraton Boston Hotel.

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to count on home advantage despite the Baba Yara Stadium being filled to the raptors as they drew blanks against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

Ghana started on the front foot as they hurried the Nigerians but could not fashion out any clear cut chances despite several comer kicks that came their way.

The reverse fixture will come off on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

