Former Sprinter Emmanuel Tuffuor urges Team Ghana to win medal in 4×100 meters final

Ghana's 4X100 relay team has managed to reach the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Former Ghanaian sprinter, Emmanuel Tuffuor, says Ghana’s 4X100 relay team should go all out in the final of the 4×100 meters race in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 4X100 relay team managed to reach the final of the Olympics despite finishing 5th in their heat.



The time was fast enough to secure them a place in Friday's final.



The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, and Joseph Paul Amoah, finished 5th in a very fast heat with a time of 38.08s.



Reacting to Team Ghana’s 4×100 team reaching the final event, Emmanuel Tuffuor said: “I was hoping they will be able to reach the final. At least they have been able to break the national record since 1997, which is an achievement and I am very happy”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.

"What matters most now is our support them so they can be able to win a medal. Anything can happen in the final".



"For the Olympic Games we were disqualified during our time but with this relay team this is their chance to win something for Ghana. The boys can make Ghana proud".



“I know for their individual races they didn’t really perform well and their concentration will be on the 4×100 relay. This is their chance to win a medal for Ghana”, he added.