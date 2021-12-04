Former West Ham forward Andre Ayew praises Moyes' impact at the club

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain and ex-West Ham attacker, Andre Ayew has extolled manager David Moyes for the Hammers great start to the season and their exploits in Europe.

West Ham cruised to the knockout stages of the Europa Cup and are fourth on the English Premier League table, thanks to the guidance of former Manchester United manager David Moyes.



Although Ayew struggled to establish himself in London, he was a big fan of the Scottish trainer.



“They are doing really well and that is proof that last season wasn’t just a fluke,” he told LondonWorld.com.



“The thing about David Moyes and his coaching team is that he knows how to put the team into a good structure and that is clearly showing and they are winning games.

“I know what it means to the fans to have the team competing with the big boys and playing in Europe.



“But I urge them to continue winning because the Premier League is the best league in the world and the moment you stop winning you get into trouble.



“I enjoyed my time there and made some really good friends on and off the pitch, so it’s always nice to see people you know looking happy and enjoying their game.”



TWI NEWS