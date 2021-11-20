Former Zamalek attacker ready to play for Kotoko for free

Benjamin Acheampong (M)

2011 Ghana U23 attacker Benjamin Acheampong has stated that he is willing to return to Asante Kotoko and play for the club for free.

Acheampong, 31, last featured for Qatari side Al-Shamal in 2018 but is ready to make a return to the Ghanaian domestic league with the Porcupine Warriors.



“I don’t mind playing for free. It’s not about the money. I love Kotoko so far and I would wish to play for them again,” he told Andy Obeng Kwaku on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.

Acheampong, a former Legon Cities forward, spent two seasons at Kotoko (between 2011-2013) before moving to Angola to join Petro de Luanda.



He signed for Egyptian giants Zamalek in 2017.