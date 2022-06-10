0
Fortuna Dusseldorf interested in signing Ghanaian youngster Christopher Scott

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian forward Christopher Scott is reportedly on the transfer list of Bundesliga 2 outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The 20-year-old has been with Bayern Munich since he signed for the club in 2020 from fellow Bundesliga club Bayern Leverkusen.

Recently, he signed a contract extension deal which now sees him staying at the club until 2023.

With doubts over his future at Bayern Munich, Christopher Scott and his camp are considering a move in the summer transfer window.

Amid talks of a number of clubs after his signature, reports reaching your most trusted online portal today is that the youngster is wanted by Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The club is aiming to bring in players to strengthen the squad for the next football season and believes the youngster will be a good addition.

At the moment, no offer has been table before Bayern Munich.

