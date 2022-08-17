Forward Emmanuel Boateng rejoins Portuguese club Rio Ave after Chinese adventure

Emmanuel Boateng

Former Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng has returned to Portugal to rejoin Rio Ave FC in the Primeira Liga, the club have announced on Tuesday.

Boateng has signed a two-year deal with the Vilacondenses on a free transfer after leaving Chinese side Dalian Yifang following the expiration of his contract.



Boateng made 37 appearances and scored 11 goals in the Chinese Super League during his three-year stay.



Boateng returns to his first club in Europe where he joined in July 2014 from Ghanaian lower-tier side Charity Stars. He moved to Moreirense after a year.



The former Ghana U20 attacker moved to Spanish La Liga club Levante in August 2017 in a deal worth around 3 million Euros.

After two seasons at Levante, Boateng made a big money move to Dalian Yifang following an outstanding spell in Spain where netted 7 goals in 41 games in the La Liga.



Boateng scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the 2017-18 season, becoming the first player to put three goals past the Spanish giants since 2005.



His hatrick for Levante in their 5-4 victory also ended Barcelona's 36-game unbeaten run in the same season.



Boateng has his eyes set on a return to the Ghana national team and for place in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.