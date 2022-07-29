Four Black Stars players who have been involved in sex scandals

A photo of 4 Black Stars players who have been involved in sexual scandals

By the nature of their profession, footballers are exposed to fame and money, and in this enviable and pleasurable life lies the challenge of dealing with the opposite sex.

Whereas some Ghanaian footballers have navigated this path successfully, others have struggled have their careers embroiled in sex or relationship scandals over the years.



GhanaWeb today tells the story of five active Black Stars players who were involved in sexual scandals.



Afriyie Acquah and Jordan Ayew



Amanda, the ex-wife of Afriyie Acquah was the talk of town in 2014 after she was rumored to have ditched business mogul Kennedy Agyapong to marry the Black Stars midfielder.



The marriage of Afriyie Acquah and Amanda was only smooth for 12 months before it came crashing after an alleged audio of the lady hit the media space.

A leaked audio of Amanda confessing to having an affair with Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew while describing her husband as a ‘monkey’ caused an irreparable damage to the union.



Jordan Ayew never commented on the issue.



It even became worse in 2019 when Afriyie Acquah shared a video of himself having his manhood in a lady's mouth on his Snapchat.



Asamoah Gyan



The all-time Black Stars top scorer has suffered two sexual scandals in his career. In June 2016, Asamoah Gyan was alleged to have had sexual intercourse and anal sex with a law student identified as Sarah Kwabla and she became pregnant.

Gyan trying to prove his innocence sued Sara Kwabla and four others for defamation and blackmail but she lost in the legal battle that was settled in 2019.



Months after losing his defamation case, the football icon was reported to have called for divorce after accusing his wife Gifty Gyan of having extra-marital while requesting a DNA test on his three children.



Gyan got his divorce but the DNA test provided that he was the biological father of Frederick Gyan, Raphael Gyan, and Ohemaa Gyan.



Mubarak Wakaso and the Paris model



Married with four kids to Nabuza, Wakaso was reported to have impregnated a Paris-based model by name Marina Mason.

Marina Mason who is originally from the Central Africa Republic claimed Mubarak Wakaso impregnated her, forced her to abort the baby, and left her after aborting the pregnancy.



Mubarak Wakaso has never commented on this issue as he has avoided the question on several occasions.



Thomas Partey



The Arsenal forward has been making the trends after a lady made some allegations against him on social media.



Partey has so far not commented on the issue.





Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







