Four Ghanaian football stars who have released autobiographies

A photo of the four Ghanaian football stars who have written autobiography

They say one cannot really make an informed decision in the future without remembering what he did yesterday and a country cannot progress if the deeds of the heroes are not known to the current generations.



As such, advanced countries have created an enabling environment for heroes, sportsmen, celebrities, politicians, and others to write about their lives to serve as a guide to the next generation.



Others also write about their lives (autobiography) to prevent history from being distorted.



Ghanaian sportsmen are often accused of not developing the habit to put their life stories into writing but the narrative is gradually changing as more footballers are now considering writing autobiographies.



Today we look at four former Ghanaian footballers who have written autobiographies.



Abedi Ayew Pele:

The three-time African footballers of the year had a very successful career that spanned two decades.



Titled Abedi Pele Ballon D'OR, the autobiography of the 1993 UEFA Champions League winner was published in both English and French in 1992 while playing for Olympique Marseille.





‘The Maestro’ Abedi Ayew Pele’s



Autobiography was written in 1992 in English and French versions



Having played the Black Stars as a captain and later coaching the team to its third FIFA World Cup appearance in 2014, James Kwasi Appiah also published an autobiography captioned "Leaders Don't Have to Yell".



The book was launched at the Alisa Hotel in Accra to celebrate Kwasi Appiah's over three decades' stay in football.



Coach James Kwasi Appiah highlighted his experiences from his playing and coaching career and revealed his thoughts on Ghana football's past, present, and future.







Nii Odartey Lamptey:



Nicknamed after the great Brazilian footballer Pele, after his exploits in the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup where he helped the Black Satellites to win the trophy, Nii Odartey Lamptey was tipped to take the football world by storm.

He was heavily tipped and Pele himself tipped Nii Odartey Lamptey as the guy who will be able to replicate what he did in football.



'Nii Lamptey: The Curse of Pelé' is the authorized biography of the former Ghana international which talked about his personal life and the game.



The book was published on November 7, 2022.







Asamoah Gyan:



The all-time top scorer for the Black Stars is the latest addition to this list after publishing his book titled LeGyanDary which was officially launched by President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel.

'LeGyandary”, a book detailing the life and career of Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup has been launched and will be available in the market soon.







Author: Joel Eshun



