Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup

The Ghana Football Association look to strengthen the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's return to the World Stage since 2014.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Following the qualification, the FA is said to have contacted performing Ghanaian players abroad to lure them into the Black Stars for the upcoming tournament.



Many names have come as a result but just a few looks likely to accept the FA's proposal to play for Ghana at the World Cup.



Here are five players who are likely to join the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar



Callum Hudson Odoi

Rumours have it that the Chelsea winger is close to switching allegiance to play for the Black Stars.



Hudson Odoi recently secured his Ghanaian passport, fueling the reports about his possible switch.



Odoi is an English-born Ghanaian. He has already appeared three times for England but he is eligible for a nationality switch due to a change in FIFA rules.



The new FIFA rule changed in September 2020 allows players with not more than three caps to change, if they had earned those appearances before their 21st birthday.



Odoi made all three appearances for the Three Lions at age 19.

This means Hudson-Odoi who turned 21 in November 2021 is eligible for the changeover just in time for the World Cup between November 21 and December 18, 2022.



Inaki Williams



Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams could be one of the Ghanaian players born abroad to have their name in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.



The Ghana FA are reportedly in talks with his Ghanaian parents. Reports claim his father has agreed but his mother is not entirely convinced about his son's switch.



Nonetheless, Inaki liked and retweeted Ghana's World Group posted by the official Black Stars handle on Twitter.

Inaki Williams has been on the radar of the GFA for a long while now. He has made only one appearance for Spain and is still eligible to play for Ghana.



Nico Williams



Nico is the younger brother of Inaki and they both play for Athletic Club. Just like Inaki, Nico also liked and retweeted the post by the Black Stars handle which sparked claims that the two could be on the verge of a switch.



Antoine Semenyo



The British-born Ghanaian who plays for Bristol City earned his debut Black Stars call-up in March 2022. However, he sustained an injury a few days before Ghana's World Cup playoff tie against Nigeria and therefore missed the games.

Antoine Semenyo made his injury return and could join the team for the World Cup in Qatar.



Mohammed Salisu



The Ghana FA is in pursuit of the Southampton defender to add up to the Black Stars' quality at the back.



In 2020, Salisu said he is not ready for international football, the dream of playing at the World Cup could be the wildcard the GFA could use to lure the center back to join the team.