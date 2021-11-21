0
Four Hasaacas Ladies stars named in 2021 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI

Sun, 21 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies dominated the 2021 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI with four players despite missing out on the trophy.

Captain Janet Egyir was a stalwart at the back throughout the tournament and was paired with Mamelodi Sundowns' Nhlapho.

Perpetual Agyekum was the best left-back at the tournament which was played in Egypt.

The tournament's top scorer and MVP Evelyn Badu was named in a three-woman midfield that had ASFAR Club duo Dahmos and Ghizlane.

Striker Doris Boaduwaa was also picked in a three-woman attack alongside Mssoudy and Tagnaout- all of ASFAR.

Hasaacas Ladies were beaten 2-0 by Sundowns in the final played on Friday, 19 November 2021.

