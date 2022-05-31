Four Madagascar players Ghana must be worried about

Madagascar national team

The Black Stars will kickstart their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Barea of Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



This will also be the first game since Otto Addo and his technical team were given the Black Stars job on a permanent basis after qualifying the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo, ahead of the two qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic, invited 33 players for the assignments including captain Andre Dede Ayew who missed the playoffs due to suspension.



Madagascar national team coach, Nicolas Dupuis on the other hand, announced a 27-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications doubleheader against Ghana and Angola. The team is dominated by home-based players.



Ahead of the game against the Black Stars on Wednesday, we look at four players who could make the difference for Madagascar in the game against Ghana.

Melvin Adrien



The FC Martigues is part of the three goalkeepers who will be making the trip to Ghana to play against the Black Stars.



Formerly of French club Amiens, Melvin Adrien is expected to keep his position in the Madagascar team as the first choice goalkeeper despite the availability of Nina Razakanirina and Mathyas Randriamamy.



Melvin has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Madagascar national team since 2017 and was part of their historic team who were in the quarter-finals of their maiden appearance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Rèmy Vita

Born in France, the left-back who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at English Championship side Barnsley from Bayern Munchen II is expected to add his quality to the team after getting his maiden call-up.



Rèmy Vita made 19 appearances for Barnsley in the 2021/2022 English Championship and will be vital in the bid of the Madagascar national team to qualify for their second Africa Cup of Nations.



He will be up against Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, or Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on the right side of the Ghanaian attack.



Rayan Raveloson



Another French-born player in the Madagascar squad, Rayan plays for LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

Rayan Raveloson enjoyed more minutes for LA Galaxy in the just ended 2021/2022 season having played 36 times and scored five goals in the process.



He has been capped eight times by the Barea since making his debut in 2019 and has scored twice. He is often described as a goal-scoring midfielder by his countrymen.



Anicet Abel



Captain and leader of the team, Anicet Abel has been a pillar in the Madagascar team and their success in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt cannot be written without the Future FC midfielder.



Anicet Abel made only two appearances for Future FC in the 2021/2022 season but his quality cannot be underestimated as far as the Madagascar team is concerned.

Abel is noted for hitting long shots and has scored three goals for his country in 17 appearances as a central midfielder.



Author: Joel Eshun