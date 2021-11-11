Four captivating facts you should know about the GPL

• Intruiging facts about captains in the GPL
• The 21/22 GPL have no striker as captain of a team
• GPLWK3 commence on Friday
The 2021/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season has got off to an exciting start and there are some facts about skippers that make this term more intriguing.
King Faisal have ended Aduana's five years home invisibility, Asante Kotoko have recorded two consecutive late victories, and defending champions Hearts of Oak's two straight draws have been the talking point after two matches into the new season.
However, here are four fascinating facts about captains in the country's first-tier division complied by Sports Journalist Mohammed Shaban.
78 percent of the team captains are defenders
The Ghana Premier League is an 18-team league. Hence, 78 percent means 14 out of the 18 clubs all have defenders wearing the team's armband.
The list includes,
1. Asante Kotoko SC- Abdul Ismail Ganiyu
2. Dreams FC- Abdul Jalilu
3. Hearts of Oak- Fatawu Mohammed
4. Karela United- Kwadwo Addae
5. Ashanti Gold- Richard Osei Agyemang
6. WAFA SC- Konady Yiadom
7. Great Olympics- Jamaldeen Haruna
8. Bibiani Gold Stars FC- Yakubu Haqq
9. Accra Lions FC- Richmond Tetteh Ankah
10. Berekum Chelsea- Jackson Owusu
11. Elmina Sharks FC- Ismael Mohammed
12. King Faisal FC- Richard Akrofi
13. Eleven Wonders FC- Simms Kwayie
14. Bechem United- Kofi Abgesimah
17 percent of the team captains are midfielders
After finding out the percentage for defenders, you must have asked for that of midfielders? Among the 18 cubs, only 3 have midfielders as their captains, which amounts to 17 percent.
The list:
1. Medeama SC- Joseph Tetteh Zutah
2. Real Tamale United- Mohammed Sadat
3. Legon Cities- Francis Addo
5% of the teams have goalkeepers as captains
The 5 percent here means one club have a goalkeeper as captain out of the remaining 18 teams. Thus, only Aduana Stars have a shot-stopper as skipper in the shape of Joseph Addo.
No striker is a captain in the league
Definitely, with the reduction in the percentage, it was obvious that none of the clubs have a striker as the leader of the team.
The league enters matchday three with Biabini Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko beginning the game week at the Dun's Park on Friday.
- Ghanaians celebrate Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary
- Hearts of Oak: Ghana’s oldest club turns 110 today
- Hearts of Oak @110: Watch historic victory over Kotoko in CAF Confederation Cup final
- Here are two changes Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh could make in line up against Gold Stars
- Eleven interesting facts about Ghana's oldest club
- Read all related articles