Four coaches named as nominess for Coach of the Month of March

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Four Ghana Premier League coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for March in the ongoing 2021/2022 season by the Ghana Football Association.

Bechem United FC’s Kassim Mingle, Accra Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu, Umar Abdul Rabi of Medeama and Abdul Karim Zito were announced as nominees for the monthly award live on the GFA News programme.

Second-placed coach Kassim Mingle played a total of four matches, won two and drew two in March.

Abdul Karim Zito, Samuel Boadu, and Umar Abdul Rabi all won two matches, drew one, and lost one out of four matches.

The winner will be announced in the next edition of GFA News.

