Four controversial call-ups in Otto Addo’s latest selection

Ghanaian goalie, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Symptomatic of every national team call-up, the latest squad by coach Otto Addo has generated heated debate on social media as Ghanaians question the call-up of some players in the team.

The squad which comprises of 33 players will play against Madagascar and Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on June 1 and June 5 respectively.



The team will later in the month play a four-nation tournament in Japan as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar. The competition includes Ghana, Chile, Japan and Tunisia.



The squad has generated conversation on social media with some Ghanaians pointing some players who in their view did not deserve to be in it.



Here are the four players



Mubarak Wakaso

Top of the list of controversial call-ups is the inactive Mubarak Wakaso. The midfielder has seen no competitive action since September 2021 and his invitation has shocked Ghanaians.



With form being the principal criterion for invitation of players, Ghanaians are questioning the basis for the invitation of the 31-year-old into the Ghana squad.



Wakaso was part of Ghana’s squad for the AFCON but played no game due to injury.



Baba Rahman



After Wakaso, another player who has jumped in the trends is Chelsea left back Baba Rahman.

The full back spent the season on loan at Reading the Championship and enjoyed a fairly good season in the second-tier of English football.



He missed Ghana’s against Nigeria but in his absence, Gideon Mensah impressed greatly and Ghanaians are questioning his invitation.



They are criticizing his call-ups with some alleging that it is due to his perceived relationship with the GFA boss.



Jonathan Mensah



The return of the Columbus Crew captain is also another point of interest for Ghanaians.

With Alexandre Djiku out due to injury, the experienced centre-back has another chance to make a claim for the World Cup but some Ghanaians disagree.



They hold that the position should have been given to a younger player and someone who could compete with Amartey and Djiku for space in the team.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s call-up has raised eyebrows as the goalkeeper has failed to impress in his previous call-ups.



The goalie has been part of the Black Stars team since 2017 but yet to establish himself as a first choice goalie.

The last time, he kept a Ghana post, the team conceded two goals against Algeria in a friendly match that ended in a 3-0 defeat for Ghana.



