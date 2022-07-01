Four facts about Huub Stevens, the former Hoffenheim coach set to replace Samuel Boadu

Former Hoffenheim coach, Huub Stevens

Former Hoffenheim coach, Huub Stevens, is reportedly being considered by Accra Hearts of Oak to replace Samuel Boadu, who oversaw the club's embarrassing African campaign last season.



Despite winning the FA Cup in the just-ended season, Boadu's head is on the chopping block as Hearts seek an experienced manager to guide the club to success in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a board member, is skeptical of the current technical team's ability to help the club meet its competition goals.

“I strongly doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hand of a big coach like Attiquayefio," he told Accra-based Angel FM.



"I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far," he added.



Hubb Stevens has been mentioned in the media as a possible replacement for Samuel Boadu.



Here are five facts about Hubb Stevens



Dutch manager

Huub Stevens was born and raised in Nerthalands and played for the Dutch national team throughout his career.



He had 18 caps and scored one goal. He was born in November 1953 and will be 69 years old in a few months.



He has managed 10 clubs in his career so far



Hubb Stevens only played for two clubs during his career: Fortuna Stittard and PSV.



However, Stevens has managed 10 different clubs since his managerial career began in 1986, and Hearts of Oak could be his 11th.

Roda JC, Hertha Berlin, PAOK Thessaloniki, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, PSV, Hamburger SV, Red Bull Salzburg, FC Koln, and Schalke 04 are among the clubs he has managed.



He has won 8 trophies to his credit



Stevens has won eight titles as a manager in his long career. Between 1996 and 2002, he had his greatest success at Schalke, where he won four trophies.



Won UEFA Europa League titles as a player and as coach



Huub Stevens is one of the few players to have won the Europa League both as a player and as a coach.

He was a key member of the PSV squad that defeated French side Bastaia 3-0 on aggregate in the 1977-78 season. He was the defensive anchor.



He won the trophy as a manager in 1997, when he led Schalke to a 4-1 victory on penalties after a 1-1 tie on aggregate.



