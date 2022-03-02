Four in-form Black Stars players Nigeria should be worried about

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a group stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The team failed to win any of their games, losing two of the three matches played.



The team would want to make up for their average performance at the tournament by qualifying Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Therefore, head coach, Otto Addo, will resort to players who are in their best of shape to achieve the feat of qualifying for the World Cup for the fourth time in the country's history.



Ghana has been paired with Nigeria for the last lap of the qualifying round, which will be played in March 2022.



Here are four in form Black Stars players after AFCON



Daniel Kyere

Daniel Kofi Kyere was one of Ghana's top performers at the AFCON.



The midfielder has played four games since returning to Saint Pauli, scoring three goals including two freekicks.



Kyere's has now been involved in 16 goals(7 goals, 9 assists) in 21 matches for Pauli in Bundesliga 2.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo will be counting on him in the tie against Nigeria.



Thomas Partey



Partey at the AFCON had an average performance despite recording two assists.

Before joining the Black Stars for AFCON, Partey signed out with a masterful show for Arsenal in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, he won man of the match.



Ghana got knocked out after the first round and thus Parety had an early return to join his club teammates.



The midfielder after returning to the Gunners has barely put in a wrong foot in the four games he has played for Arsenal in the EPL. However, he saw a red card in the very first game he played on his return against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.



Since his red card, he has been phenomenal for Arsenal. He was rated 7.1 by FotMob in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves, 8.3 in a 2-1 win over Brentford(he won man of the match), and 8.1 in 2-1 win against Wolves in an outstanding fixture at the Emirates.



Partey would want to maintain his form and help Ghana secure a World up spot, which will be his first-ever appearance.



Daniel Amartey



Daniel Amartey has played most matches among the four players. The Leicester City center-back has played 8 matches for the Foxes, enjoying the full 90 minutes in all.

Although he has kept one clean sheet out of the eight, he has had exceptional individual performances for Leicester since his return from the AFCON.



In the eight matches played in all competitions, he has made 35 ball recoveries, 35 clearances, 7 interceptions, and 4 blocks.



He will be expected to replicate the same performance for the Blak Stars in the crucial qualifier against Nigeria.



Richard Attah



Richard Attah made the bench twice in the three games Ghana played at the AFCON.



The Hearts of Oak goalie since his return has played three matches for the Phobians, keeping two clean sheets.



Attah’s two clean sheets were well-worked, especially in Hearts of Oak's match against Asante Kotoko. He made 5 big saves including a double save.

Although he did not get minutes at the AFCON he is kept the form that earned him the call- for the tournament in Cameroon.



With his current shape, if an opportunity is bestowed on him to be in the post against Nigeria there will be no qualms.



Author: Emmanuel Enin