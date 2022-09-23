Four key battles that could decide Ghana-Brazil friendly

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

An exciting international friendly between Ghana and Brazil is on the horizon, and many are excited to see how the game will unfold on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Stade Oceane in France.

The game will feature superstars going head-to-head in a battle for their country's victory.



Although there will be many battles to enjoy tonight, GhanaWeb looks at the four key battles that could decide the game.



Here are four key battles that could decide Ghana vs Brazil friendly



Denis Odoi vs Vinicius



One of the battles to watch is the one between Ghana's right fullback Denis Odoi and Brazil's left winger Vinicius on the flank.

Denis Odoi has stood firm in every battle he has fought in a Black Stars shirt. He has impressed and earned the position of first choice for Otto Addo.



Today, he faces his toughest test in Vinicius, a winger with pace, quick feet and one of the best in the world.



Whoever wins the flanking battle will set his team up for success.



Thomas Partey vs Casemiro



The fight between Partey and Casemiro will resume today after a long while.

Today at the Stade Oceane, the debate over who is better would be settled.



Both coaches would like to win this battle in the middle of the park because it is the most important aspect of the game.



Richarlison, Neymar vs Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku



Richarlison could play as a false 9 while Neymar sits behind him as the playmaker, making inroads into the box as needed.



The two could face the Ghanaian centre duo of Salisu and Djiku, who will look to limit the Brazilians' attacking threat.

It's unquestionably one of the battles to watch.



Otto Addo vs Tite



When compared to developing Otto Addo, who is currently in charge of his first major job as head coach, Tite is a top manager.



Many Ghanaians are waiting to see if Otto can outwit Tite tactically. Many will assess Otto Addo's tactical acumen as he faces one of the best in the business.



The battle on the dugout should be one for the cameras.

