Four left back who could get selection for Ghana vs Nigeria clash

L-R Baba Rahman, Imoro Ibrahim, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Korsah

GhanaWeb features

Ghana have a big game on the horizon against Nigeria for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana and Nigeria have a long-standing rivalry which transcends football and the game will presents another chance for the renewal of the rivalry.



In that regard, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will want to assemble the squad capable of doing the against the Super Eagles.



Nigeria is abundant in quality wingers will be a wary to Ghana, which the latter would like to invite the best full back available for the crucial tie.



Here are four left backs Otto Addo could for the Nigeria game



Baba Rahman

The Reading full back since his Black Stars debut in 2014 has been the number one pick for the left back position.



Baba Rahman played all three games for Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation(AFCON) as the four times champions exited at the group stage.



Since returning to Reading, he has played in six consecutive matches before picking up a knock in the sixth game against Preston North End.



He is expected to be return to action early March. Therefore, bar any complication he will join the Black Stars squad for the doubleheader against Nigeria.



Gideon Mensah



The Bordeaux defender has been viewed as the apparent heir to Baba Rahman.

Gideon Mensah was part of the Black Stars squad the AFCON but could did not play a part in the matches.



Since returning to his club in January, he has enjoyed more minutes in the three French ligue 1 matches.



His activeness after the tournament in Cameroon could guarantee him a place in the team for the playoffs.



Dennis Korsah



Dennis Korsah was the star performer in the biggest Ghana Premier League(GPL) fixture between the two most successful clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on February 20,2022.



The Hearts of Oak left back who joined the the club in January 2022 exhibited an enormous qualities of a morden day full back.

Many have argued that the he is capable of playing for the senior national team and therefore deserves a call up for the world cup qualifier.



With the Black Stars squad set to be announced in March, a consistent performance by Korsah in the GPL might land him a debut call up.



Imoro Ibrahim



The Asante Kotoko left back unlike Korsah, has one cap with the national team. He made his debut in 2021 during Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome in Accra.



Imoro Ibrahim after his debut has battled with injuries, struggling to hit the form that earned him his debut invitation.



Nonetheless, the 2021/2022 term has seen Imoro get back to his best. He is currently the defender with most assists in the league, 4.

He was forced off in the final game of the first round of the League. According to reports, it is a minor injury and so he could return to face Dreams FC on February, 27, 2022.



With few weeks left to the announcement of the squad, Imoro has done pretty good enough to be in the list.