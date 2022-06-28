Four players who have moved to new clubs after making Black Stars debut

Kofi-Kyereh, Wollacott, Issahaku and Bukari

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars has for years been described by many as a platform to promote players to get better transfer deals.

This has become evident in the latest transfer deals which have occurred since the opening of the window.



While others are still contemplating on signing for new clubs with the World Cup few months away, the stock of other players has also risen.



Four players who used to play for lesser-known clubs have all been successful in earning good transfer deals after making their debut for the national team.



Below is the list compiled by GhanaWeb:



Jojo Wollacott



The former Swindon Town goalkeeper was unknown to many in Ghana and in fact in the football world.

Wollacott was given the chance to make his Black Stars debut in October 2021 under coach Milovan Rajevac.



The goalkeeper’s presence in the national team was heavily criticized since he was playing for a 3rd tier club in England.



However, after his performance at the AFCON and helping Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, Wollacott has managed to seal a move to English League One side Charlton Athletic.







In fact, his record of conceding 45 goals in 37 matches and keeping 10 clean sheets would have made things difficult for him when his contract with Swindon Town ended if he never accepted to play for Ghana.



Fatawu Issahaku





The young Ghanaian player has been one of the beneficiaries of the Black Stars lately after being able to seal a move to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. After featuring in 11 matches in the Black Stars, Issahaku has not contributed to a single goal but still gets rewarded with a call-up anytime.



After his stellar performance with Ghana’s u-20 side, Issahaku was linked with a move to Liverpool but the move failed and the player had to return to Ghana to play for his parent club Stedfast FC in Division One before joining Dreams FC on loan but still was not able to attract suitors.



After making his appearance in Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, Issahaku was able to leverage on his performance in the national team to seal a move to join his Portuguese club.



The best player at the u-20 AFCON was recently promoted from the u-23 to join Sporting’s senior team.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh





Undoubtedly, one of the brightest players in the Black Stars since making his debut September 2021. Despite Ghana’s poor show at the AFCON, Kyereh got the plaudits for his performance in the final match against Comoros. It baffled many when they found out that the attacking midfielder only played for St. Pauli in the Bundesliga 2.



However, after making 12 appearances for the Ghana national team and also scoring 12 goals with 10 assists last season, Kyereh has secured deal with Bundesliga side Freiburg and would play in the German topflight league and Europa League next season.



Osman Bukari







Unknown to many, the Kumasi-born player became popular in Ghana recently when he scored his debut goal for Ghana in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. Bukari only needed the final 10 minutes as a substitute to announce his presence in the national team. Despite playing for French Lig Un side, FC Nantes, Osman Bukari’s stock rose up following his few appearances for Ghana. The player had a good loan spell with Nantes where he won the Coup de France.

The winger recently also moved to Serbian club, Red Star Belgrade after a good show for the Black Stars and FC Nantes.



JNA/FNOQ



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



