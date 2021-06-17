Four players with Ghanaian descent nominated for 2021 Golden boy award

Myron Boadu

Four players of Ghanaian descent have been named in the 2021 Golden Boy awards announced by TuttoSport organizers of the awards on Tuesday.

AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu, Valencia, Yunus Musah, RB Leipzig attacker Brian Brobbey, and Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku have been rewarded for their efforts for the award which is handed to the best player under the age of 21 playing in one of Europe's top leagues.



The award was established in 2003 by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, it is awarded by journalists across Europe to the brightest talent in Europe across two halves of consecutive seasons.



Historically, the Golden Boy award has acted as a stamp of guarantee over a player’s quality, with most of the past winners going on to become some of the biggest names in the sport. In recent years, the competition has only increased as we see more and more youngsters take the world by storm.



The Golden Boy award of 2020 was presented on the 14th of December with Dortmund's Bruut Erling Haaland as the winner.



Below are the players with Ghanaian descent nominated:



Myron BOADU - AZ ALKMAAR - Amsterdam. January 14, 2001, Dutch-Ghanaian striker



Brian Ebenezer Adjei BROBBEY - RB Leipzig - Amsterdam. 1 February 2002 Dutch-Ghanaian striker



Jeremy DOKU - RENNES - Borgerhout. 27 May 2002 Belgian-Ghanaian striker



Yunus Dimoara MUSAH - VALENCIA - New York City. November 29, 2002, Anglo-American striker



The shortlist for the 2021 Golden Boy Award



Karim-David Edeyemi - RB Salzburg



Lucien Agoume - Inter



Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves



Marley Ake - Juventus



Faustino Anjorin - Chelsea



Adil Auchiche - Saint Etienne



Benoit Badiashile - Monac



Youssouph Badji - Club Brugge



Folar Balogun - Arsenal



Ander Barrenetxea - Real Sociedad



Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund



Adrian Bernabe - Manchester City

Stipe Biuk - Hajduk



Myron Boadu - AZ Alzkmaar



Brian Brobbey - RB Leipzig



Armando Broja - Chelsea



Riccardo Calafiori - Rome



Edouard Camavinga - Rennes



Rayan Cherki - Lyon



Francisco Conceicao - Porto



Tanguy Coulibaly - Stuttgart



Cosimo Da Graca - Juventus



Ebrima Darboe - Rome



Charles de Ketelaere - Club Brugge



Ersin Destanoglu - Besiktas



Amad Traore Diallo - Manchester United



Jeremy Doku - Rennes



Radu Matei Dragusin - Juventus



Umaro Embalo - Benfica



Sebastiano Esposito - Inter



Daniel Soares Fabio Silva - Wolves



Nicolo Fagioli - Juventus



Alexandre Felix Correia - Juventus



Eric Garcia - Barcelona

Bryan Salvatierra Gil - Seville



Billy Gilmour - Chelsea



Matias Ramos - Benfica



Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax



Mason Greenwood - Manchester United



Miguel Gutierrez - Real Madrid



Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig



Aaron Hickey - Bologna



Adam Hlozek - Sparta Prague



Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV



Kourouma Moriba - Barcelona



Ivan Ilic - Verona



Augusto Fernandes - Sporting Lisbon



Curtis Jones - Liverpool



Odilon Kossounou - Club Brugge



Tanguy Nianzou - Bayern Munich



Takefusha Kubo - Real Madrid



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Rubin Kazan



Kang-In Lee - Valencia



Isaac Lihadji - Lille



Luis Henrique - Marseille



Daniel Maldini - Milan

Darian Males - Inter



Feliz Mambimbi - Young Boys



Filip Marchwinski - Lech Poznan



Marcos Paulo - Atletico Madrid



Antonio Marin - Dinamo Zagreb



Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal



Aimen Moueffek - Saint Etienne



Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund



Yunus Musah - Valencia



Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich



Alexandre Mendes - Sporting Lisbon



Pedro Pedri - Barcelona



Pietro Pellegri - Monaco



Roberto Piccoli - Atalanta



Yeremi Pino - Villarreal



Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege



Jesus Reinier - Borussia Dortmund



Devyne Rensch - Ajax



Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund



Bryan Reynolds - Rome



Rordrygo - Real Madrid



Nicolo Rovella - Juventus

Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim



Bukayo Saka - Arsenal



Eddie Salcedo - Inter



William Saliba - Nice



Lazar Samardzic - RB Leipzig



Xavi Simons - PSG



Filip Stevanovic - Manchester City



Luke Thomas - Leicester City



Khephren Thuram-Ulien - Nice



Barreiros Tomas - Sporting Lisbon



Jurrien Timber - Ajax



Alex Andersson - Bayern Munich



El Bilal Toure - Stade Reims



Lassina Traore - Ajax



Anatoliy Trubin - Shakhtar Donetsk



Adrien Truffert - Rennes



Konstantinos Tzolakis - Olympiakos



Christos Tzolis - PAOK



German Valera - Atletico Madrid



Yari Verschaeren - Anderlecht



Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen



Illya Zabarnyj - Dynamo Kiev