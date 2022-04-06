Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose

Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed taking piles of money and putting it into a bag

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is back in media discussions after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin mounted a defense on his behalf over the Number12 documentary which toppled his administration.



Kwesi Nyantakyi's reign as GFA boss and his rise in football as an administrator was cut short by FIFA after the investigation reports of Anas Aremeyaw Anas was premiered on June 8, 2018.



Nyantakyi was captured on video negotiating a deal with businessmen and accepting a bribe of $65,000 to help establish an oil business in his country.



Also, he was filmed while negotiating how to create a supposedly fake agency to pocket 20 percent of a supposed five-year sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League worth $15 million. He would've been $3.7 million richer if things went as planned.



He was later banned from all football-related activities for life and was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,000) after the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's ethics committee concluded their investigations into the matter.



But despite Kwesi Nyantakyi's conduct in the investigative documentary, he has been publicly defended by some personalities who claim that the former GFA boss was framed by Anas in order to disgrace him.

Others, including Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin have blamed the Anas Expose for the decline of Ghana football claiming while defending Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Today we take a look at some four public figures and what they said to defend Kwesi Nyantakyi:



Ghana football collapsed when we brought down Nyantakyi - Alban Bagbin



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin claimed that the supposed plot to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi has crippled the game in the country.



"When we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi, we also brought down Ghana football. That’s one of the brightest spot at FIFA. When I met the Executives of FIFA and said i was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, they said what happened? Why did you people do that?

"He was a dynamic addition. The value that gets carried at their meetings. He was highly respected, he was very influential and Ghana football was up there. We thought we were handling Nyantakyi but we didn’t know we were handling the whole of Ghana," the Speaker said why defending the embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi – Kennedy Agyapong



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has defended Kwesi Nyantakyi on several occasions in the last four years but his latest episode came right after Ghana's disappointing campaign in 2021 AFCON where the Black Stars exited the tournament from the group phase without winning a single game.



Kennedy Agyapong claimed that Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi in charge.



"I am shocked Ghanaians today are praising Kwesi Nyantakyi. This is a man who was humiliated and disgraced and today these same people are praising him."



"They chose Anas Aremeyaw Anas over Kwesi Nyantakyi and today, we are seeing the results. Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi," he stated on GTV's Breakfast Show.

Ghanaians must apologize to Kwasi Nyantakyi - Captain Smart



Just like Kennedy Agyapong, Captain Smart joined the train right after Ghana's elimination from the 2021 AFCON following the last group game defeat to Comoros. He stated that it is time that Ghanaians apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi.



The Onua FM/TV’s morning show host, Captain Smart whiles speaking on the January 19 edition of his programme stated: “Ghanaians, we should go and apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi. Ghana should go and apologize to Kwesi Nyantakyi, afterwards, Mohammed Polo is alive."



Anas Expose has brought us to where we are now - Paul Adom-Otchere after 2021 AFCON



The Good Evening Ghana host blamed the Anas Expose for the decline of Ghana football right after the AFCON exit.



“You got excited by number 12. Everyone got excited and now the results are out. The result of it is that your football is where it is today. The Black Stars go to the AFCON and they are beaten by Comoros islands. They’ve been defeated by Comoros Islands, by three goals.

“Ghana has conceded 3 goals. People were writing to FIFA sack him, sack him. Someone put out a documentary and people were happy that he has been caught.



Author: Joel Eshun