Four reasons Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah is better than Kotoko's Imoro

It's been close to ten days and Ghanaian duo, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim are still in the Twitter trends as fans of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fans continue to banter over who is the better of the two players.



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both players staking claims in the Black Stars.



Korsah won the President's Cup and the MTN FA Cup with the Phobians while earning a call-up to the Black Stars for the FIFA World Cup playoffs and the opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The performance of the duo for their respective clubs ignited some form of heated debate on social media about who is the better between the two.



Asante Kotoko in their attempt to prove that Imoro Ibrahim was the best least back in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, released statistics of the 22-year-old defender.



The Phobians also replied by posting pictures of Dennis Korsah in the Black Stars camp to indicate that even Black Stars coach Otto Addo agrees that Dennis Korsah is the best left-back in the country.

In this episode of the GhanaWeb features, we take a look at the four reasons that makes Dennis Korsah the best right-back in the country.



Korsah triumphed Imoro in Ghana’s biggest game



On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah played his first game in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash after joining Accra Hearts of Oak from Division One League side Ebusua Dwarfs.



Both Imoro Ibrahim and Dennis Korsah started the game but it was the former Ebusua Dwarfs captain who "became the takeaway package" after the game ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dennis Korsah was voted as the Man of the Match and that was when the calls for him to be given a slot in the Black Stars started.



It is fair to say that winning the Man of the Match Award in the Ghana Super Clash is a plus for every player because it is the biggest game on the calendar of the Ghana Football Association.

Black Stars call-ups



Dennis Korsah has been a constant figure in the Black Stars since March and it is due to the fact that the technical handlers of the Ghana national team led by Otto Addo view the Accra Hearts of Oak defender as the best left-back in the Ghana Premier League.



Korsah was invited for the FIFA World Cup playoffs and the opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



With consistency, Dennis Korsah might be part of the local contingent who will make the trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Imoro has also been invited once. He played some minutes in Ghana’s game against Sao Tome under CK Akonnor.



Defensive abilities

For many fans who admire and love Dennis Korsah, one attribute of the player they hold in high esteem is his defensive abilities.



Korsah is equally good when attacking the flanks but his defensive abilities are one of the distinctive differences between him and Imoro Ibrahim.



His defensive abilities were glare for all to see in all the big games he played this season with reference to the Ghana Premier League Super Clash and the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Temperament



One of the attitudes that work against footballers is temperament and the French national team suffered that in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final as captain Zidane was sent off after headbutting Marco Materazzi for saying some hurtful words to him.



Imoro Ibrahim is quite the temperamental type as he has failed to control his anger and rage in some of the games we have seen in the games he has played especially at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Kotoko defender was sent off in a game against Elmina Sharks after attacking the referee after the match official ordered a replay of a penalty because Danlad Ibrahim moved from his line before the ball was kicked.



The Porcupines lost the game 2-1 and Imoro Ibrahim played a part in that. Korsah is the calm type and is reportedly one of the peacemakers amongst the Accra Hearts of Oak players.



