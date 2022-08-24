Four reasons why a 'fit' Asamoah Gyan should be in Ghana's squad for the World Cup

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Since declaring his intention to have a last dance at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has been working intensely at the gym to improve his physical condition and be ready when the time is due.

The former Black Stars captain has been out of action for about two years, but if he can regain his fitness in time, he will be extremely valuable to the Black Stars.



Although many believe his time with the Black Stars is over, he still appears to have some football left in him and could be a valuable asset to the squad during the 2022 FFIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Here are four reasons why Asamoah Gyan should go to the World Cup



Leadership



Asamoah Gyan is a leader. As a former captain and someone who would be one of the oldest players in the squad, Gyan’s leadership abilities will come in handy for the team in difficult moment of the tournament.

Gyan can also drag his teammates along and sometimes leads by example mostly on the pitch when it matters most.



He puts the nation at heart and ensures that players follow suit by playing their hearts out on the pitch.



He's a reliable option



The current Black Stars squad is lacking a reliable goal scorer. Gyan holds the record of top scorer by an African at the World Cup with 6 goals.



Moreover, he is Ghana's all-time top scorer. Asamoah Gyan is a proven goal scorer and will benefit Ghana.

Inaki Williams may have come but the Atletico Bilbao forward is more of a forward than an actual goal-getter.



Morale booster



Gyan walks into the squad with a character train that will enhance and boost morale in camp. Once the jama leader of the side, Asamoah Gyan knows how to steer encourage the team and push them to achieve success.



There is no dull moment when Gyan is around, he boost the squad's morale by leading in Jama season and lighting up the fire in them before games.



Experience

He has been to three World Cup tournaments and if he is granted his wish, Asamoah Gyan will head for his 4th World Cup, the most by any Ghanaian player.



His experience will be needed to guide the fresh faces on how to handle pressure and deliver on the big stage.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:









EE/KPE