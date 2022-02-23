Four right backs who could get call up for Ghana, Nigeria clash

L-R Andy Yiadom, Harrison Afful, Augustine Agyapong, Philimon Baffour

GhanaWeb feature

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



The doubleheader will see Ghana host Nigeria on March 25, 2022. While Nigeria will welcome the Black Stars in Abuja on March 29 for the return encounter.



During the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), the Super Eagles exhibited an attacking football with their left side hugely involved.



Left back Zaidu Sanusi and winger Moses Simons combined very well to make Nigeria look dangerous on the flank.



Therefore, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo would want to resort to the best options available for the right back position as he would want to limit the Super Eagles down the right.

Here are four right backs who could earn a call up for the crunch tie



Andy Yiadom



Andy Yiadom is currently the first choice right back for the Black Stars. He made his debut in 2020 and has gone on to make 20 appearances for Ghana. He was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON, starting all the group stage games.



After his return, Yiadom has made seven appearances for Reading the English championship playing full throttle in each, scoring one goal.



He could have his name in the Black Stars list for the qualifier bar any injury concerns.

Harrison Afful



Harrison Afful last received for the Black in 2018 in an AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.



Afful currently plays for Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer after spending six seasons at MLS's giants Columbus Crew.



The new MLS season is due to start on February 26. Hence, many game time could see the experienced full back make his return to the Black Stars squad.



The 35-year-old has capped 84 times for Ghana.

Philimon Baffour



The Rio Ave full back has been a consistent member of the squad since helping Ghana U-20 win the African Youth Championship in 2020.



Despite his consistent invitation, the right back is yet to make his Black Stars debut.



Philimon Baffour was part of Ghana's squad at the AFCON. Hence, he could be handed a call up as he has been a regular member of the squad.



Augustine Agyapong

The Asante Kotoko right back is arguably the best in his position in the Ghana Premier league.



After joining the Reds from a second-tier league, the 18 year-old has beat all odds to claim the first spot. He has shown less flaws in his play exhibiting.



Augustine Agyapong's consistent performance could earn him a debut call up to join Ghana's squad for the game against Nigeria.



Author: Emmnauel Enin