Four ‘surprising’ central defenders who could be named in Ghana's squad to face Nigeria

L-R Abdul Mumin, Abdul Ganiu, Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo will in the coming weeks announce his squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Ghana will battle its West African counterparts for a slot to become be one of the five countries that will represent the continent at the tournament in Qatar.



The squad could see new entrants and old faces recalled, especially the center-back position.



The first leg of the tie is slated for March 25, 2022, in Ghana whereas the second leg comes off on March 29.



Here are four surprising center backs who could earn a Black Stars call up for the Nigeria game

Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu is rated among the best center backs in the English Premier League currently.



He has an incredible number to match his performances for the Saints. He could be a key figure in Ghana's quest to qualify for the World Cup.



The defensive stalwart is yet to appear for the Black Stars, having rejected two call-ups to focus on club football.

However, his uncle Yakubu Ahmed confirmed in an interview with Sikka FM that the 22-year-old has finally agreed to play for the Black Stars.



“He will be playing for Ghana soon. He has assured us that he will play in the World Cup qualifiers. He cleared the air about his absence in the AFCON but assured of availability for the World Cup qualifiers,” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.



Alidu Seidu



Alidu Seidu plays for Clearmont Foot in the French Ligue 1. After spending most of the first round on the bench, Seidu earned a regular place in the starting eleven during the second round of the league. He has started 6 out of 7 games since January.

The center back has kept two clean sheets in the process. Siedu will be hoping to be called up to the National Team for the first time ever.



Abdul Ganiu



Abdul Ganiu is one of the outstanding performers in the Ghana Premier League. The Asante Kotoko skipper made the provisional list for the AFCON but could not make the final cut.



He has maintained his level since and could be included in the final list for the doubleheader.

Ganiu made his Black Stars in 2021, playing a part in Ghana qualifying for the AFCON 2021.



Abdul Mumin



The Victoria Guameres defender was a member of Ghana's team to AFCON 2021, just his second callup. Abdul Mumin was unused at the tournament after receiving what was his debut call-up.



The Gallant center back since returning to his Portugues side has played 3 of his side's five matches.