Four talented youngsters to watch out for in GPL WK2

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Asante Kotoko face Bechem United in GPLWK2

• Some young talents should be looked out for



• Ruaf Salifu opens GPL account



The new Ghana Premier League(GPL) season enters week two with some exciting youngsters to keep an eye on this weekend.



Here are four youngsters who dominated headlines after game week one with scintillating performances that took many by surprise.



These exciting young talents are expected to continue their fine start for the second game week.

Rauf Salifu



The Accra Lions talisman opened his account when making his GPL bow against Elmina Sharks FC.



The game ended one-all with Lions picking up a first-ever point in the Ghanaian top-flight, thanks to Rauf's 85th-minute equaliser.



The 19-year-old scored 21 goals for Accra Lions in the National Division One League, to secure first-tier birth.



Rauf will be aiming to be on the scoresheet again in the game against Great Olympics on Sunday.

Zubairu Ibrahim



Zubairu scored the only goal for King Faisal that secured the Insha Allah boys a vital win over WAFA the last time out.



The 17-year-old was a life wire towards the end of last season for King Faisal, as they escaped relegation. He seemed to be continuing from where he left off.



Faisal visits Aduana on Sunday, another day for Zubairu Ibrahim to exhibit his enormous qualities.



Isaac Oppong

Oppong has been tagged as 'Sunyani Neymar' for his quick feet and similarities he shares with the Brazilian and PSG superstar.



Oppong's debut against Dreams FC goes down as one of the best in the rich history of the Porcupine Warriors in terms of the club's young debutants.



Two assists and a goal to tilt the game in Kotoko's favour was simply astonishing. He came on when the team trailed by a goal and changed the story within the 16 minutes he spent on the pitch. Kotoko won 3-1.



After doing it in an away game, the fans will be in a full anticipatory mood to watch Isaac Oppong light up the Baba Yara stadium against Bechem United on Sunday.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

The AFCON U-20 best player announced his presence with a wonderful goal against Asante Kotoko on his GPL debut. The 17-year-old channeled his inner Messi; went past four Kotoko defenders before slotting the ball past Razak Abalora to give Dreams the lead.



Unfortunately, the Dawu-based side could not hold on in the final 10 minutes as they mysteriously considered three goals to end the match with a defeat.



Fatawu’s magic can come to life when Dreams travel to Cape Coast to play Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Ndoum Sports Complex.