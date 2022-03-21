Four things to expect from Black Stars squad announcement presser

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo will address the nation on March 21, 2022, ahead of Ghana's tie against Nigeria.

In the said address, Addo will likely name the Black Stars squad for the doubleheader against the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Moreover, this will be Otto Addo's first time meeting the press since his appointment as the interim Black Stars boss in February.



here are five things to expects



New names in the squad



Several reports in the media claim that 8 new players have been included in the list. Hence, Ghanaians are in an anticipatory mood to learn the new names who will be joining the squad for the games against Nigeria.

Some of the notable names that have been mentioned include, Leroy Owusu, Antoine Semenyo, and others.



Return of known



Although reports claim there will be quite a number of new names in the squad, the list would have a majority of the players who represented the nation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Therefore, the likes of Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew as well as some regular names will be mentioned.



Tactics to for Ghana game

Otto Addo is expected to talk about the tie against Nigeria, despite the fact that the main presser for the match is slated for Thursday, March 25, 2022.



Questions about his thought on the match will pop up and he is expected to highlight his game plan and a bit of his style.



Roles and future of Otto Addo



After Addo's appointment as the interim boss of the Black Stars, the narrative was that he just preparing the ground for an incoming coach. That is, Addo will not be handed the job permanently.



Therefore, the manager is expected to answer questions about his future.