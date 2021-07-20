Four to represent Ghana at Combat Ju Jutsu World Cup in Ukraine

Ghana will be represented by four participants at the Combat Ju Jutsu World Cup

The red, gold and green flag of Ghana will fly for the first time at the Combat Ju Jutsu world championship when this year’s edition of the competition organized by the Combat Ju Jutsu International Federation (CJJIF) gets underway 19 to 22 August in Kiev, Ukraine, following a maiden qualification by four of the best athletes from this country .

Abdul Malik Adjei (bantamweight), Isaac Dowuona (lightweight), Ishmael Lantei Lamptey (welterweight) and Solomon Donne Ametepey (middleweight) will have the honour of being the first to represent Ghana at the global event of the self-defence sport in the European country next year.



The quadruple who have excelled in various local Ju Jutsu competitions staged by the Professional Combat Sports Association of Ghana (PROCSAG), are already in camp under the tutelage of head coach, Maxwell Borquaye ahead of their expected departure by 14 August on the mission to make Ghana proud.



Ghana is one of just three African countries, Egypt and Uganda being the others who will compete at the world tournament featuring a total of 32 countries including Brazil, USA, Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, France, Canada among others. There will be fights in Combat Ju-Jutsu Close Contact, Self Defence and Full Contact categories.



“We are very excited to take combat ju jutsu to the world level, to represent Ghana. That’s just stuff of dreams, we knew we had massive talent but our boys have done so well within a short time and I’m very confident they will win medals in Ukraine,” said Evans Bernie-Johnson, Executive Director of PROCSAG.

“This is a sport that will help a lot of athletes to be equipped for international competitions and even individuals, the art of self defence. I can assure you all four athletes are determined to win gold medals,” Mr. Bernie-Johnson added.



Also on a high is captain of Team Ghana, Abdul Malik Adjei who has pledged to lead his side to success at the championship which is billed for the Urban Sports City Arsenal sports complex in the Ukranian capital.



“Obviously we are very happy to get this opportunity to represent our country in this big event. We are working very hard and trust me we are all going to excel in our various categories and definitely we will return home with medals,” he said.