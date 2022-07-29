1
France thrash Black Princesses in a pre-World Cup friendly in Paris

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France have thrashed Black Princesses in a pre-World Cup friendly at the Complexe Sportif de Clairefontaine on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Ghana, who are in Paris to continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup, were defeated 4-0 in the friendly.

The friendly match is intended to help both teams prepare their players for the start of the tournament on August 10, 2022.

For Ghana, the technical team are expected to access the squad during the camping in France and name a final squad for the tournament.

The Black Princesses will compete in their sixth Women's World Cup in a row.

They are in Group D with the Netherlands, the United States of America, and Japan.

Ghana will begin the tournament against the United States on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before facing Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

EE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
