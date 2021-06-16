France vs Germany: Four top stats about di big group F match for Euro 2020

French striker Benzema plus German goalie Neuer

World champions France face di old world champions Germany for Euro 2020 group F match for Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening wey di visitors win sake of own goal wey defender Matt Hummels bin score.

Na di first time France and Germany meet for group stage of a competition.



Germany form ahead of dia first game of Euro 2020 get as e be. Die Mannschaft draw 1-1 wit Denmark before dem hammer Latvia 7-1 for friendlies match leading up to the competition.



France go into di game wit two 3-0 wins, against Wales and Bulgaria, and go hope say dia recent fine form go continue.



See four oda reasons why you no go wan miss di Group F match of dis two ogbonge teams.



Benzema dey back wit di French team

Karim Benzema go hope to start for im first major international competition since di 2014 World Cup for Brazil.



Di Real Madrid striker bin play di last two friendlies alongside Kylian Mbappe for di French attack.



Even though im get injury for di Bulgaria game, Didier Deschamps say im suppose dey available.



Colleagues go face each oda



Some players go play against dia teammates for dis ogbonge game.

Chelsea Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner go play against N'Golo Kante and Kurt Zouma, while Benzema and Raphael Varane go, go against dia teammate of seven years Toni Kroos, di three players dey represent Real Madrid.



A total of 12 players fit play for Allianz Arena for Bayern Munich, so na like home away from home for those players.



Kante dey eye Ballon d'Or



Afta Kante become Champions League winner two weeks ago with Chelsea, im go begin anoda chapter for im career wia im go hope to guide im kontri to European success.



Afta joining Leicester City for 2015 as an unknown quantity, Kante career blow afta im join Leicester City for 2015 as unknown player to become one of di best for di world.

Di 30-year-old don win World Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup all in di last five years, di only major competition wey im neva win yet na di European Championship.



If Kante fit help im kontri win di European title, den im go serious contender for di Ballon d'Or award.



Fans go return back for Allianz Arena



Since di coronavirus pandemic, tins no dey like e be before for Bayern Munich home stadium.



Tori be say, di German side originally na only 10 percent attendance dem bin allow inside di inside Allianz Arena for September 2020, but because of restrictions sake of di pandemic, dem bin no fit go ahead.

Now wey dem don relax di restrictions, fans don return, but na just 250 fans bin fit watch di final game of di season.



Dis Tuesday night, na 14,500 fans go dey inside di stadium.



