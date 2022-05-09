Francis Amuzu nets hat-trick in Anderlecht away drubbing of Royal Antwerp

Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu

Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu bagged a hat-trick on Sunday when RSC Anderlecht run riot over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Amuzu scored once in the first half and grabbed twice in the second half as Anderlecht whipped Antwerp by a 4-0 scoreline at the Bosuilstadion.



The 22-year-old attacker scored the first goal of the match with a brilliant effort after ten minutes when he was set up by Joshua Zirkzee.



Zirkzee doubled the advantage for Anderlecht two minutes after the break after connecting a pass from Ivorian forward Christian Kouame.

It was Kouame again who teed up Amuzu to score the 3rd goal of the encounter after curling the ball into the right side of the net in the 53rd minute.



Amuzu latched on to a perfect pass from Kouame as he scored finished off a superb team goal two minutes later which sealed the victory for the visitors.



The three goals on Sunday add to Amuzu's tally in the season make it 8 goals in 34 appearances in the Belgian League with 3 assists in the process.